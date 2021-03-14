Anonymous NFL Free Agent Wide Receiver Has Telling Admission

NFL free agency will get underway tomorrow with the start of the legal tampering period, followed by the opening of the league year on Wednesday. It figures to be a unique market this year.

For one, the NFL salary cap plummeted due to COVID, which has led to plenty of cuts as teams try to get under the threshold. In turn, the cap is expected to skyrocket in the coming years as the league comes out of the pandemic and new television deal money kicks in.

As a result, we could see more players opting to take short-term contracts in free agency this year with the hopes of cashing in on a big payday down the line. Apparently, at least one free agent wide receiver is planning on doing just that.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini shared an anonymous anecdote about an unnamed receiver whose goal is to sign a one-year deal.

I spoke to a free agent wide receiver about what he expects from the market in general. He said “I really don’t care what goes down in terms of where I wind up but my agent knows I only want a one year deal. That’s the goal” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2021

Players going for this strategy could be particularly attractive to contending teams looking to go “all-in” in the short term in hopes of winning a title.

We’ll see if the approach in Russini’s tweet proves to be the norm among free agents this year.

Buckle up.