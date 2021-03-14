The Spun

Anonymous NFL Free Agent Wide Receiver Has Telling Admission

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

NFL free agency will get underway tomorrow with the start of the legal tampering period, followed by the opening of the league year on Wednesday. It figures to be a unique market this year.

For one, the NFL salary cap plummeted due to COVID, which has led to plenty of cuts as teams try to get under the threshold. In turn, the cap is expected to skyrocket in the coming years as the league comes out of the pandemic and new television deal money kicks in.

As a result, we could see more players opting to take short-term contracts in free agency this year with the hopes of cashing in on a big payday down the line. Apparently, at least one free agent wide receiver is planning on doing just that.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini shared an anonymous anecdote about an unnamed receiver whose goal is to sign a one-year deal.

Players going for this strategy could be particularly attractive to contending teams looking to go “all-in” in the short term in hopes of winning a title.

We’ll see if the approach in Russini’s tweet proves to be the norm among free agents this year.

