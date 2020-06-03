Free Agent NFL DT Announces He Won’t Be Signing With Texans

This offseason, we’ve seen several instances of NFL free agents who appeared to be headed to one franchise wind up back on the market after they failed to come to terms.

The latest example appears to be veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Back in April, Jernigan and the Houston Texans actually reportedly agreed to a deal.

However, the seven-year vet posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story last night that indicated he won’t be heading to H-Town.

“Guess I’m not goin to Houston…but the show not ova,” Jernigan wrote.

Former Eagles’ and Ravens DT Timmy Jernigan, who had reached agreement with the Texans, announced on IG that he is not going to Houston and he plans to play elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/6daP1RECmE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2020

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Jernigan never signed the one-year, $3.75 million contract he and the Texans agreed to.

As a result, both sides are moving on.

Veteran DT Timmy Jernigan won't be joining Texans, as both he and team have moved on. Jernigan never signed his one-year, $3.75 million maximum value contract after agreeing in principle in May. league source says medically cleared by Dr. Robert Watkins https://t.co/XeiKHFJbX6 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 3, 2020

Jernigan spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the team win Super Bowl LII. He performed well during that 2017 campaign, starting 15 games while compiling 29 tackles (nine for loss) and 2.5 sacks.

However, injuries have limited Jernigan to 13 games over the last two years. He did start nine games in 2019 though, and as Wilson notes above, is reportedly healthy and cleared for action.

A second-round pick out of Florida State in 2014, Jernigan began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, spending his first three seasons with the team.