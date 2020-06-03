The Spun

Free Agent NFL DT Announces He Won’t Be Signing With Texans

A general view of the Houston Texans stadium.HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

This offseason, we’ve seen several instances of NFL free agents who appeared to be headed to one franchise wind up back on the market after they failed to come to terms.

The latest example appears to be veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Back in April, Jernigan and the Houston Texans actually reportedly agreed to a deal.

However, the seven-year vet posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story last night that indicated he won’t be heading to H-Town.

“Guess I’m not goin to Houston…but the show not ova,” Jernigan wrote.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Jernigan never signed the one-year, $3.75 million contract he and the Texans agreed to.

As a result, both sides are moving on.

 

Jernigan spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the team win Super Bowl LII. He performed well during that 2017 campaign, starting 15 games while compiling 29 tackles (nine for loss) and 2.5 sacks.

However, injuries have limited Jernigan to 13 games over the last two years. He did start nine games in 2019 though, and as Wilson notes above, is reportedly healthy and cleared for action.

A second-round pick out of Florida State in 2014, Jernigan began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, spending his first three seasons with the team.

