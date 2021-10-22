NFL Free Agent Suspended After Offseason Arrest

On Friday afternoon, one NFL free agent received a one-game suspension stemming from an offseason arrest.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall received a one-game suspension from the NFL this afternoon. Police arrested the former second-round pick on a misdemeanor assault charge over the summer.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news about Hall’s suspension.

“The NFL suspended free-agent DT P.J. Hall one game, per the wire,” Pelissero reported. “He was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge this summer.”

Hall was a standout during his collegiate career at Sam Houston State. Following his dominant collegiate career, the Raiders made Hall a second-round pick in 2018.

However, his stint with the organization didn’t go as expected and he lasted just two seasons with the team. He appeared in 30 games with 18 starts during his two years with the Raiders, totaling 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

He eventually went on to play for the Houston Texans last season, recording 34 tackles and one sack in 10 games.

Houston initially placed a second-round tender on Hall after the 2020 campaign, but withdrew the offer. He worked out for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals in August.