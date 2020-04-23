Photo: Official NFL Game Ball Will Look Different In 2020

No one really knows how football games will look this year when it comes to whether or not fans will be allowed in attendance. What we do know is that NFL games will now feature an updated game ball.

The official game ball from Wilson usually features a metallic shield that’s black and gold. In honor of the 2020 season, the shield will undergo a makeover.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network revealed that Wilson’s football will now be blue, red and silver for next season. It’s a simple yet sweet update on the NFL’s official ball.

As for the rest of the design, game balls will still say “The Duke” on the left of the shield and have NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s signature on the right side.

JUST IN: The NFL official game ball by @WilsonFootball gets an update for the 2020 season as the metallic shield gets blue, red and silver colors. pic.twitter.com/Aq6GggcezB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2020

We’re still several months away from the start of the 2020 season – if it even begins on time. That being said, the NFL is making a triumphant return to TV tonight as the first round of the draft is just about set to begin.

The next three days should provide fans an escape from our currently reality that doesn’t feature sporting events.

Whenever the NFL does return to in-game action, we’ll see the new official balls getting put to use.