Photo: Official NFL Game Ball Will Look Different In 2020

Two generic NFL footballs.(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

No one really knows how football games will look this year when it comes to whether or not fans will be allowed in attendance. What we do know is that NFL games will now feature an updated game ball.

The official game ball from Wilson usually features a metallic shield that’s black and gold. In honor of the 2020 season, the shield will undergo a makeover.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network revealed that Wilson’s football will now be blue, red and silver for next season. It’s a simple yet sweet update on the NFL’s official ball.

As for the rest of the design, game balls will still say “The Duke” on the left of the shield and have NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s signature on the right side.

We’re still several months away from the start of the 2020 season – if it even begins on time. That being said, the NFL is making a triumphant return to TV tonight as the first round of the draft is just about set to begin.

The next three days should provide fans an escape from our currently reality that doesn’t feature sporting events.

Whenever the NFL does return to in-game action, we’ll see the new official balls getting put to use.

