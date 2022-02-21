The Spun

NFL Game On Black Friday? Football World Reacts

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL has shown little concern about adjusting their schedule in order to maximize eyeballs. With Thanksgiving having expanded to three games, could an NFL game on Black Friday be next on the menu?

According to the Sports Business Journal via ProFootballTalk, Amazon has expressed an interest in broadcasting one of their games on Black Friday. The NFL is reportedly not keen on the idea as of yet.

For decades, Friday NFL games have been an extreme rarity due in part to the thousands of high school football games that would take away viewership. There have been less than a dozen NFL games on a Friday since 1970.

But Black Friday is a different animal entirely. Many Americans are either home recovering from Thanksgiving dinner or out doing some shopping on that day.

NFL fans are somewhat mixed on the idea. Some absolutely love the idea of getting an extra football game in the middle of the week:

Others don’t like the NFL adding more midweek games or competing with some of the big college football games that traditionally get played that day:

Judging by the NFL’s alleged reaction to Amazon’s proposal, it seems we’re a long way off from this becoming a reality.

But maybe not that far off.

The NFL has long since become a true year-round sport where every event gets national attention. Adding a few more midweek games seems inevitable if not imminent.

