NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year.

However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season.

"After announcing earlier this week that sitting GM Steve Keim is taking a medical leave of absence from the team, the prevailing thought around the league is that he'll be replaced permanently in that role starting in 2023," CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning.

"In Keim's absence, the reason for which has been kept private, general manager duties are being split between VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Sources around the league believe both will be in consideration for the full-time role after the season ends."

We wish Steve Keim all the best moving forward in his career.