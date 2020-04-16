NFL Analyst Has Bold Comparison For Jeff Okudah

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the top cornerback in this year’s draft class. Okudah could potentially be picked as high as third overall in next week’s draft.

Okudah’s college teammate, defensive end Chase Young, will be chosen before him, most likely with the second overall pick. But at least one notable NFL voice thinks there is a legitimate argument that Okudah will be the more valuable pro player.

In an appearance on “The Herd” earlier today, veteran NFL analyst Greg Cosell said you can make the case that a cover corner like Okudah is more important than a disruptive edge rusher in the modern NFL. This is due to the prevalence of quick-based passing attacks.

Cosell also paid Okudah a major compliment when he compared him to Champ Bailey, one of the top cornerbacks of all-time. Bailey was a first ball Hall of Fame selection last year.

Via 247 Sports:

“The NFL game has very much become a quick passing game. The game itself overall becomes much quicker and the ability to disrupt receivers off the line of scrimmage has become increasingly important which is why man coverage and the ability to play press man has become increasingly important; you can make the argument that a player like Jeff Okudah is more important than Chase Young. “He kind of reminds me of on tape…the way he played…reminds me of Champ Bailey.”

Keep in mind, Bailey made 12 Pro Bowls, was All-Pro seven times, intercepted 52 passes and broke up 142 passes in an illustrious 15-year career with the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos. If Okudah’s resume is even half of that, he’ll be a terrific return on investment for whoever picks him.

For what it’s worth, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein likened Okudah to Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson. As a junior in 2019, Okudah was a first-team All-Big Ten and unanimous All-American selection.

He also finished as a finalist for the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.