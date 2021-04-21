The Spun

Report: NFL Has Approved 1 Change To Preseason Games

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones embrace before a Dallas Cowboys game.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NFL voted on a handful of proposals this Wednesday afternoon. While the league’s new rule regarding jersey numbers stole the spotlight, it’s worth noting there was an important change made to this year’s preseason as well.

NFL Network insider Tom pelissero announced that the league is getting rid of overtime in preseason games. If any scores are even after the fourth quarter, the game will just end in a tie.

This rule makes a lot of sense, especially if the NFL wants to keep its players safe. There shouldn’t be “bonus football” during the preseason when the games don’t actually mean anything.

Several NFL analysts and fans were wondering why the NFL ever allowed preseason games to go into overtime.

“It’s kind of crazy preseason overtime lasted this long,” Jim Ayello of the IndyStar tweeted.

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer apparently agrees with Ayello. After it was announced that the NFL is getting rid of preseason overtime, he tweeted “There IS a god after all.”

The preseason as a whole will look different this year, but not just because there’s no more overtime.

Since the NFL is moving to a 17-game regular season format for this fall, the league has decreased the amount of preseason games from four to three.

Are you a fan of the new format for the NFL’s preseason?


