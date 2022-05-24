NFL Has Changed The Rooney Rule: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We've seen the NFL tweak the Rooney Rule over the years, and a new adjustment to the statute has just been revealed.

The league announced today that the quarterbacks coach position now falls under the guidelines of the Rooney Rule. This will require teams to interview an outside minority candidate whenever they are trying to fill their QB coaching role.

Will this change have a tangible impact? It depends on who you ask, at least among NFL fans.

The Rooney Rule began in 2003 as a way of ensuring that teams interview at least one minority candidate for head coach before making a hire. The rule was amended in 2009 to include general manager positions and in 2020 to include coordinators.

In 2021, it was changed again to require teams to interview two outside diverse candidates before hiring a head coach.

Women were factored into the rule earlier this year, and now, we have quarterbacks coaches being included.