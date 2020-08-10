NFL Has ‘Foregone Conclusion’ If College Football Is Canceled

If the 2020 college football season is canceled there are going to be a lot of people with extra time on their hands on Saturdays. But it’s possible that there will still be football on the seventh day of the week.

According to NFL insider Mike Freeman, one NFL general manager told him that the NFL will have more regular season games on Saturday if there’s no college football. The NFL regularly plays a handful of Saturday games in December.

But the NFL has always been reluctant to have Saturday games earlier in the season. No doubt they’ve recognized that competing for seats, revenue and ratings with college football is a losing proposition.

However, the seemingly imminent cancelation of the Big Ten’s season along with many other schools around the country is clearly opening a window of opportunity for the NFL. At the very least, they may consider moving their weekly Thursday Night Football games to Saturday.

NFL GM tells me he believes it’s a forgone conclusion the NFL will play regularly on Saturdays if no CFB. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) August 10, 2020

The NFL has largely dragged its feet with making sweeping changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But if there’s one thing the league is pretty good at, it’s spotting an opportunity for more money.

Entire swaths of the country are already set to be without any football to watch on Saturday. If all televised college football games are canceled, the NFL would be stupid NOT to try and take advantage.

Will the possible cancelation of the college football season lead to more NFL games on Saturdays?