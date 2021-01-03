NFL Has Set Kickoff Times For Wild Card Weekend

As Week 17 rumbles on, the NFL already started to look toward the Wild Card round of the playoffs next weekend.

Already, the league set the game times for both Saturday and Sunday. With the expanded playoffs in 2020, fans will get treated to three games a day during Wild Card Weekend.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the first game on each day will kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET. The second contest will get underway at 4:40 p.m. ET. Each primetime game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Fans will have to wait until after Week 17 to see what teams play in the time slot.

Wild Card Weekend gametimes will be the same on Saturday and Sunday. Times ET:

1:05 pm

4:40 pm

8:15 pm — Peter King (@peter_king) January 3, 2021

The No. 1 seed in each conference won’t play next weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the top slot in the AFC, while the Packers and Saints will still compete on Sunday for the bye.

Fans will need to get used to the new playoff format, although there’s a lot to like. With the new set-up, No. 2 will play No. 7, No. 3 goes up against No. 6, and No. 4 squares off against No. 5. The lowest seed remaining will play the highest seed remaining and so on.

The NFL decided on the expanded playoffs earlier this spring as the owners approved the 14-team format. Time will tell if this structure stays, or the league decides to make another change in the future.

Stay tuned for the Wild Card Weekend match-ups later on Sunday.