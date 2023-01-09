NFL Head Coach Apologizes Following His Final Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The New York Jets' 2022 season ended in disappointment, with no playoff berth and a regular season finale loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Following the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued an apology to everyone.

“You know, I say sorry to everybody . . . all the players, all the coaches, all the fans, because I know it’s been a long, long ride of not being in the playoffs and I know it was right in our fingertips and we’re not going," the head coach announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets fell to the Dolphins, 9-6, on Sunday.

New York will be a fun team to watch this offseason. The Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation, but the rest of the roster is pretty loaded.

It'll be interesting to see if the Jets make any big moves in the coming months.

The playoffs are certainly the goal for 2023.