NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched.

Those fans might get their wish moving forward.

Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move forward into December.

“Everything is on the table,” Smith said.

The Falcons dropped to 5-8 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Atlanta could turn to rookie Desmond Ridder, though it's unclear if he's really ready to take over the offense.

The Falcons will have a tough quarterback decision to make moving forward.