NFL Head Coach Might Be Fired If Team Loses On Sunday

A surprising NFL head coach could reportedly be fired if his team loses on Sunday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins need to win in order to make the playoffs on Sunday. Miami will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 18.

If Miami, which was once 8-3 on the year, loses and misses out on the playoffs, could head coach Mike McDaniel be fired?

According to one report, it's possible.

"If they win their season finale and sneak into the playoffs, owner Stephen Ross might look the other way on those five consecutive December-January losses because it will feel more like a skid than a collapse," Armando Salguero wrote. "But … If the Dolphins go from 8-3 to 8-9 and not in the playoffs? Everybody’s job is at risk."

It would be pretty stunning if McDaniel is fired after one season leading the franchise.

But the Dolphins are being connected to former Saints head coach Sean Payton, so anything is possible.