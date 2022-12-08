NFL Head Coach Reacts To Brittney Griner's Return Today

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

After one of his players caused a stir with his Twitter comments, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the news.

"Like everybody, just glad Brittney is home," McCarthy said, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "That's really the most important part of it. As far as getting into political opinions and so forth, this isn't the platform where I believe you discuss those. But thank God she's home."

Micah Parsons didn't initially follow that same approach. The star edge rusher expressed anger over U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018, not getting included in the exchange.

He later wrote that he's "super happy" Griner was released and regretted commenting "out of emotion" for those who have served before educating himself more on the complicated situation.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russia is treating Whelan's case differently for "totally illegitimate reasons." He promised they will "never give up" on negotiating for Whelan's release.

Griner was arrested in February when Russian officials found cannabis oil in her luggage. The WNBA star was sent to a penal colony last month to serve a nine-year prison sentence.

Biden said Griner is safe and on a plane heading home.