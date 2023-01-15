NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway.

The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season.

Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, NFL teams expressed interest in hiring Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, though he politely said no.

The Cardinals reportedly believe he's "done" with coaching - for now, anyway.

"People with Cardinals who spoke with Kingsbury post-firing got the impression he was done coaching, at least for a while. This is one way to do it," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Hey, good for Kliff Kingsbury.

The longtime coach has plenty of money and plenty of time to figure things out.

Just enjoy life for now.