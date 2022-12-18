NFL Head Coach Was Concerned For His Players' Safety

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Snowballs were flying onto the field during Saturday night's game between the Dolphins and the Bills.

At one point, the referees had to stop the game, telling the Buffalo crowd that the Bills would be hit with a penalty, if things got bad enough and a player was hit.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was concerned.

The Miami head coach admitted that he was concerned for his players' safety on the field.

“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads,” McDaniel said, per the Miami Herald. ”I think that’s what [the officials] were concerned with as well. There were several people that got hit. It’s whatever.”

The Dolphins ended up losing to the Bills on a last-second, game-winning field goal.

Miami dropped to 8-6 with the loss.