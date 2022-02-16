NFL Hires Big Attorney For The Brian Flores Lawsuit

The NFL is not taking any chances when it comes to defending itself against former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores‘ racial discrimination lawsuit.

According to Bloomberg, the league has hired former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch as part of its legal team for the Flores case. Lynch, who is a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, is reportedly working with Brad Karp, the firm’s chairman, on the litigation.

Lynch served as the AG under President Barack Obama from April 27, 2015 through the end of his second term in office in January 2017.

A Harvard University alum, she also served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York under Obama and President Bill Clinton.

Lynch previously joined the NFL in December 2020 as part of its investigation into alleged misconduct with the Washington Football Team organization.

Flores, represented by New York-based attorney Douglas Wigdor, filed his class action suit on February 1. In it, he accuses the NFL of racist hiring practices and claims the New York Giants and Denver Broncos hosted him on “sham” interviews in order to comply with the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

Flores also alleged that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him money to lose games during the 2019 season, and recently amended his complaint to include the Houston Texans, who bypassed Flores in favor of hiring Lovie Smith earlier this month.