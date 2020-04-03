The Spun

NFL Insider: 2 Teams “Talking” To Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Just over two weeks ago, the NFL’s free agency period opened with a flurry of activity that saw many of the top free agents come off the market.

However, weeks later, several key names remain on the board – like quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Cam Newton. Arguably the best free agent left is star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Earlier reports suggested Clowney was looking to make around $20 million per season. However, after a lack of interest, he reportedly dropped his asking price to $17-18 million.

His decision to drop the price immediately brought two new teams to the table. According to a report from NFL insider John Clayton, the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans have talked to Clowney.

“Now that Jadeveon Clowney dropped his demands to around $17 million,” Clayton said on Twitter. “The Jets and Titans are talking but that would make him the third highest paid outside linebacker in a 3-4. Seattle still has a chance to get him back.”

Clowney hasn’t cracked double-digit sacks in a season and has only played a full 16-game schedule once in his career.

However, he doesn’t need elite sack numbers to prove he’s one of the best in the game.

Now we’ll have to wait and see who lands the former No. 1 overall pick.

