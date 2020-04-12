NFL Insider Addresses Latest Rob Gronkowski Rumors

Rob Gronkowski has been busy on the WWE circuit this month, winning his first pro wrestling championship at Wrestlemania last week. In the meantime, rumors have surfaced indicating the former star tight end is contemplating a return to the NFL.

The hot gossip says that Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, is considering ending his football retirement after one year to rejoin Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. However, for that to happen, a few bridges would have to be crossed first.

First of all, Gronkowski remains under contract with the New England Patriots. In order for him to play for the Bucs, he would have to be released or traded.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio detailed how that scenario might play out. First, Gronkowski would have to start the ball rolling by formally announcing he was ending his hiatus.

“Given the extent to which the Pats are pressed against the cap, Gronkowski could force the issue by unretiring, dropping his $9 million salary back onto the books,” Florio wrote. “To absorb his salary, the Patriots would have to quickly create cap space or release him.”

After that, the Patriots could theoretically try to trade Gronk to Tampa Bay or release him outright. If a trade is worked out, the Bucs would likely send one of their two tight ends–O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate–to New England.

Last week, Bucs GM Jason Licht told reporters he has “no idea if he’d want to play.”

Bucs GM Jason Licht on if Rob Gronkowski would ever be an option: "Well he's doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now. I have no idea if he'd want to play." He said the Patriots still have rights to him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 9, 2020

Prior to retiring after the 2018 season, Gronkowski made five Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro four times.

He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls while racking up 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in nine pro seasons.