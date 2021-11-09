The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Explains Why Odell Beckham Jr Cleared Waivers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially cleared waivers and that means he’s free to sign with any team.

However, some people were definitely surprised that not a single team put a waiver claim in on him over this 24 hour period. Per NFL Network’s Albert Breer, it looks to be all about the money.

Any team that claimed OBJ would’ve been responsible for the $7.25M left on his contract. That definitely scared some teams away as it would be better for them to just sign him on their terms.

OBJ and the Browns organization had grown tired of each other after the experiment appeared to stop working completely after the loss to the Steelers on Halloween. He finished with just one reception for six yards and was only targeted a few times.

The week before against the Denver Broncos, Beckham Jr. finished with just two receptions for 23 yards and that was without starter Baker Mayfield playing.

For the season, he has just 17 receptions for 232 yards, both of which are career-lows.

It’s not known when OBJ will sign with a new team but rest assured, he will have at least a few suitors.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.