NFL Insider Explains Why Odell Beckham Jr Cleared Waivers

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially cleared waivers and that means he’s free to sign with any team.

However, some people were definitely surprised that not a single team put a waiver claim in on him over this 24 hour period. Per NFL Network’s Albert Breer, it looks to be all about the money.

Any team that claimed OBJ would’ve been responsible for the $7.25M left on his contract. That definitely scared some teams away as it would be better for them to just sign him on their terms.

Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham clearing waivers is related to his money—any team claiming him would've been responsible for the $7.25 million left on his contract. Per the terms of a settlement agreement, Cleveland is now responsible for just $4.25 million of that in termination pay. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 9, 2021

OBJ and the Browns organization had grown tired of each other after the experiment appeared to stop working completely after the loss to the Steelers on Halloween. He finished with just one reception for six yards and was only targeted a few times.

The week before against the Denver Broncos, Beckham Jr. finished with just two receptions for 23 yards and that was without starter Baker Mayfield playing.

For the season, he has just 17 receptions for 232 yards, both of which are career-lows.

It’s not known when OBJ will sign with a new team but rest assured, he will have at least a few suitors.