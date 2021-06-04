NFL Insider Has Positive Injury Update On Free Agent DT Geno Atkins

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared encouraging news Friday afternoon regarding NFL defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Atkins, who has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a torn rotator cuff during training camp last year. He attempted to play through the injury, but eventually underwent surgery, ending his 2020 campaign in the process.

Despite coming off a pretty serious injury and being 33 years old, Atkins isn’t calling it a career just yet. Rapoport reported on Friday that Atkins is “expected to be cleared from a torn rotator cuff by July 1.”

Atkins’ stint with the Bengals has come to a close. They released the eight-time Pro Bowler earlier this year. But he’s expected to receive interest from “multiple teams,” as Rapoport notes in his report.

Checking in on a top free agent: Ex-#Bengals All-Pro and Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins has a checkup with #Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper in a few weeks and is expected to be cleared from a torn rotator cuff by July 1, source said. Multiple teams remain interested. He’ll be deliberate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2021

When healthy, Geno Atkins has been one of the most productive defensive tackles in the NFL. If he’s cleared to go for the 2021 season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see several contenders get into the mix.

Atkins’ last healthy season came in 2019. That year, he totaled 47 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. Interested teams are certainly hoping he can replicate such production this upcoming season.

Atkins is widely considered one of the best players in Bengals’ history. It’s going to be strange seeing him suit up for another team this upcoming season.