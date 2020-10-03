NFL Insider Has Suggestion To ‘Save’ The Regular Season

Without a bubble like the NBA or NHL, the NFL knew that coaches and players would test positive for COVID-19 at some point this year. The Tennessee Titans have become the first team to experience an outbreak, as 16 members from the team have contracted the virus.

In an effort to keep its players safe, the NFL decided to postpone this weekend’s Steelers-Titans game. However, there is a legitimate chance the Titans might not be able to play next weekend either.

This is a huge concern for the league moving forward. Right now, it’s easy for the NFL to move around bye weeks and games. It won’t be very simple though if a team suffers an outbreak later this year when bye weeks are done.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has a suggestion for the NFL that could potentially “save” the season. He believes all 32 teams should be put in hotels throughout the season.

Some teams actually created their own bubble during training camp by renting out a hotel. Florio is suggesting that it becomes the new normal at least the remainder of the 2020 season.

“The fix is simple: Put all teams in hotels. Do it now. Seal off all players, coaches, and essential personnel from the outside world,” Florio said. “Hotel, practice facility, stadium, airport. That’s the universe of movement for the next three months, up to four for the teams that make it to the Super Bowl.”

It’s uncertain if the NFL Players Association would sign off on this idea.

While the NFL has put some strict protocols in place, it’s tough to control a virus when teams aren’t sure where their players are going once practice is over. Renting out a hotel would solve that problem.

Do you think the NFL should adopt this idea?

[ProFootballTalk]