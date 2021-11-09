NFL Insider Has Telling Comment About 2022 Draft Class

Bad news for teams like Detroit (0-8) and Houston (1-8): the 2022 NFL draft class is reportedly not as strong at the top as 2021.

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the upcoming class pales in comparison with last year’s loaded draft.



Citing a scouting contact, Jeremiah says “10 players” from last year would the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.

Interesting opinion from a scouting buddy-

10 players from 2021 draft would be first overall in 2022 draft. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 9, 2021

Draft analyst Matt Miller feels the same way. Miller chimed in with his thoughts on Jeremiah’s bold assertion.

“5 of them would be QBs, too,” Miller tweeted in response. “Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Jones.”

But that’s still only five guys who would (supposedly) go first overall next year. Which other five prospects would top the 2022 class?

In Miller’s opinion: Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater and Micah Parsons.

All five of those non-QBs have strong cases. Pitts (36 catches for 546 yards and one TD) has already established himself as Matt Ryan’s No. 1 option. Chase (44 catches for 835 yards and seven TDs) has arguably been the second-best receiver in the league–after the Rams’ Cooper Kupp.

Sewell and Slater have made immediate impacts for their respective offensive lines. Parsons (52 total tackles, 5 sacks) has been a revelation for the overachieving Cowboys defense.

With all of that said, the worst teams in the NFL almost always choose a QB with the No. 1 pick. Quarterbacks have headlined six of the past seven drafts and each of the last four. The last non-QB selected first overall was Myles Garrett in 2017.

Could 2022 break that streak? It’s possible. Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is the consensus best prospect and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, the consensus No. 1 QB, would be a reach at the very top of the draft. But given the importance of the position, quarterbacks always rise toward the end of the college season.

Whether it’s Corral, Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett or even someone else…don’t be surprised if Roger Goodell calls a QB’s name first on April 28, 2022.