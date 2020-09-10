NFL Insider Has Telling Message For Fantasy Players

In just a few hours, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will take the field against the the Houston Texans.

Kansas City is one of five NFL teams that will have fans in attendance at home games this year. The Chiefs are expected to have around 17,000 fans watching from thee stadium seats.

Millions more from around the country will be watching as well. As football makes its return to screens around the world, many will be hoping their respective players do well in fantasy football.

One NFL insider suggests fans should manage their expectations, though. CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson said skill players might not be on the field as much as normal.

“Fantasy players temper your expectations for week 1. Speaking with coaches it seems like they will be playing a lot of guys especially at WR and RB position to keep guys fresh [because] of the lack of reps,” Wolfson said on Twitter.

Fantasy players temper your expectations for week 1. Speaking with coaches it seems like they will be playing a lot of guys especially at WR and RB position to keep guys fresh bc of the lack of reps. #nfl #FantasyFootball #Kickoff2020 — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) September 10, 2020

Fantasy football can be a maddening game when fans don’t know what the players’ activity level will be in the game.

Of course, those are the types of risks fans must be willing to take if they want to join in on the fun. No one knows how much or how little fans will see of their favorite players – especially during the opening weekend.

There will be busts, but also sleepers who lead their respective fantasy teams to victory.