NFL Insider Ian Rapoport: 4-5 Teams Interested In Antonio Brown

On Tuesday afternoon, a report suggested there were two teams interested in free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to a report from NFL insider Michael Silver, the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have had “internal discussions” about signing Brown. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver worked out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this offseason.

Just a few hours after the report emerged, Brown took to social media with a new message. “Back to business,” he said in the caption of a photo that showed him with his family after game with the Steelers.

Not long after the initial report came out, NFL insider Ian Rapoport expanded on Silver’s report. Rapoport said there are more than two teams interested in the veteran wideout.

According to Rapoport at least four teams and possibly five teams have had internal discussions on adding Brown.

From @NFLTotalAccess: As @MikeSilver mentions Antonio Brown has interest from the #Ravens and #Seahawks, there are others. And he's in a good place. But the NFL still hasn't weighed in. pic.twitter.com/rBESSDx701 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2020

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver started the 2019 season with the Steelers. Pittsburgh traded him to the then-Oakland Raiders before the 2019 NFL draft kicked off.

He made it just a few months with the Raiders and never suited up in the silver and black before the team released him. Brown most recently played for the New England Patriots.

He suited up for the Patriots in one game, hauling in four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

After months out of the league, Brown has been working hard for another shot.