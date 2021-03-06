Alex Smith is on the market. The Washington Football Team released the veteran quarterback on Friday as both sides aim for a fresh start.

With Smith now becoming available, NFL insider Ian Rapoport is already hearing about two teams that could potentially be in the mix for the 36-year-old: the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith has connections to both organizations. He spent time with Bears head coach Matt Nagy when both were in Kansas City. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is now led by Urban Meyer, Smith’s college coach at Utah.

Chicago is in more dire need of a quarterback, and would provide the playing time Smith is seeking. Jacksonville is more in need of a veteran mentor, like Smith, to help school Trevor Lawrence, the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I’ll give you two interesting places potentially two watch. One is the Chicago Bears who have Matt Nagy who coached Alex Smith with the Kansas City Chiefs when both were there,” Rapoport said on NFL Network this week. “… Here’s another one: the Jacksonville Jaguars. We know, presumeably, they’re going to take Trevor Lawrence No. 1. Still could maybe need a veteran backup to come in an help school Trevor Lawrence in the ways of the NFL. They happen to have Alex Smith’s former coach, Urban Meyer, there.”

From NFL Now: The Washington Football Team and QB Alex Smith have mutually split, with Smith now a free agent and still wanting to play. pic.twitter.com/XA8nbVbIKb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

Alex Smith proved during the 2020 season he clearly has plenty left in the tank. But teams may be looking at him for more of a backup mentor, rather than full-time starter.

Jacksonville, were the organization to sign Smith, would certainly use him in such a capacity. He’d have a better chance at earning actual playing time in Chicago.

Right now, it appears both are in the mix for the former Washington Football Team quarterback.