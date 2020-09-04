NFL Insider Names 3 Potential Landing Spots For RB Adrian Peterson

On Friday morning, the Washington Football Team made the surprising decision to cut future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson.

Despite the setback, Peterson made it clear he plans to keep his NFL career alive. “Trust me, I still have a lot in me, more to strive for and do again…even when there’s doubt. I feel strong & I can build on that as the season wears on. I’ll do it again,” he said via Josina Anderson.

With that in mind, one NFL insider named three potential landing spots for the veteran tailback. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks three teams stand out as the right fit for Peterson.

First, he named the Jacksonville Jaguars, where former Washington head coach Jay Gruden resides as the team’s offensive coordinator. However, if he wants to compete for a Super Bowl, Florio noted the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots as potential landing spots.

Florio went on to name a few more teams:

Other teams that make sense include the Steelers, the Bears, the Eagles, the Seahawks, and basically every team that was mentioned in connection with Leonard Fournette’s short foray into free agency.

Peterson emerged as Washington’s best running back over the past two seasons. The veteran tailback accounted for 1,940 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in two years with Washington.

He clearly still has some left in the gas tank and one of the team’s listed above could give Peterson the shot he’s looking for.