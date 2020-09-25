Arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL over the past decade currently isn’t playing football. In fact, he’s not even on a team.

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown remains a free agent. The New England Patriots released Brown during the 2019 season after he played just one game for the franchise.

In the months since his exit from the NFL, the star wide receiver hinted at retirement – several times. However, he made it clear he wants to make a return at some point this season.

On Friday morning’s episode of “Get Up” one NFL insider provided the latest on Brown. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested the Houston Texans have shown thee most interest in Brown so far.

While Fowler said the Texans have shown interest, he said there is “nothing imminent.”

Brown started the 2019 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former sixth-round pick was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders, where he never played a game.

He eventually landed with the Patriots, where he and Tom Brady connected on four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game.

Brown is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers to ever step foot on an NFL field. However, his recent off-field incidents led to an eight-game suspension.

A team in playoff contention could add Brown over the last half of the 2020 season to make a true run at a title.