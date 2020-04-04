NFL Insider: New Team Has “Shown Interest” In Jadeveon Clowney

The Spun

In mid-March, the NFL’s free agency period opened with a flurry of activity that saw many of the top free agents come off the market.

However, weeks later, several key names remain on the board – like quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Cam Newton. Arguably the best free agent left is star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans were interested in Clowney. The Seattle Seahawks are also reportedly in the mix.

However, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed a new team is reportedly in the hunt as well. Fowler suggested the Cleveland Browns have “shown interest” in the star pass rusher.

Earlier reports suggested Clowney was looking to make around $20 million per season. However, after a lack of interest, he reportedly dropped his asking price to $17-18 million.

Clowney hasn’t cracked double-digit sacks in a season and has only played a full 16-game schedule once in his career.

As for Cleveland, the Browns could make room for Clowney by releasing Olivier Vernon, who is in the final year of his contract.

After Clowney dropped his asking price, the Browns, Jets and Titans joined the conversation. Will he be on a new team in 2020?

