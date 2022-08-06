NFL Insider Offers Significant Jalen Ramsey Recovery Update
Jalen Ramsey continues recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent this offseason.
Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Ramsey was in full pads at practice this Saturday afternoon. He even took part in 7-on-7 drills.
It appears the Rams defense will be at full force in Week 1.
"In other news, #Rams star CB Jalen Ramsey — who’s been working his way back from shoulder surgery — is in pads and taking reps in 7-on-7," said Pelissero.
Take a look.
Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery earlier this summer, but is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2022 season.
The Rams open the year with a heavyweight battle vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.