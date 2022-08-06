NFL Insider Offers Significant Jalen Ramsey Recovery Update

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JUNE 8: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with players of the field during mini camp on June 8, 2022 at the team's facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey continues recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent this offseason.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Ramsey was in full pads at practice this Saturday afternoon. He even took part in 7-on-7 drills.

It appears the Rams defense will be at full force in Week 1.

Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery earlier this summer, but is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Rams open the year with a heavyweight battle vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.