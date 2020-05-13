NFL Insider Predicts If Cam Newton Will Be A Week 1 Starter

NFL free agency began two months ago and Cam Newton is still on the market. It doesn’t look like that will be changing soon.

Still just 31, Newton is looking for a starting role with his new team after being released by the Carolina Panthers. However, coming off an injury and dealing with an unusual offseason, Newton hasn’t found many suitors yet.

Unless something drastically changes, it is unlikely a team will sign Newton to start. That’s what the tea leaves seem to be saying, and SI.com’s Albert Breer confirmed as much in a new mailbag.

A reader asked Breer if Newton will be starting for a team in Week 1 of the 2020 season. He doesn’t foresee it happening given the current landscape.

I’d say false, but that’s largely because I don’t have any clue who’s going to get hurt, or who’s going to disappoint during the first couple weeks of camp. What I would say is that the ship has sailed on the idea of Newton entering camp as someone’s starter, and even the idea that he’d be in a quarterback competition going into late July seems unlikely at this juncture, crazy as all that all sounds.

Of course, it is possible that a starter will get hurt between now and training camps (hopefully) opening up in late July. But more than likely, Newton is going to have to sign somewhere with the intention of being a backup, at least at the outset.

While the original indication was that he wanted no part of being an understudy, Newton is apparently changing his tune, according to newer reports.

From NFL Now: Free agent QB Cam Newton has not ruled out a backup QB job in the right situation, I'm told. He wants to be (and should be) a starter. But he's open to being a backup. pic.twitter.com/g89M6vAgyv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2020

“The reality is, there just aren’t any starting jobs available. So now, maybe a little bit of a shift in philosophy here,” said NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. “My understanding is that Cam Newton has not ruled out taking a backup job in the right situation.”

We’ll have to see what that right situation winds up being.