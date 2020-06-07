NFL Insider Reveals Jadeveon Clowney’s 2 Biggest Offers

Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned as we head into summer. The three-time Pro Bowler has found the free agent market not as generous as he hoped.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, two teams have offered Clowney contracts. One is the Cleveland Browns and the other is the Seattle Seahawks, the team that employed him during the 2019 season.

“My understanding is the Seahawks have been in the range of $15 million on a one-year deal for Jadeveon Clowney,” Florio said on 106.7 The Fan’s “Chad Dukes vs. The World,” via 247Sports. “The Seahawks have been led to believe that the Browns offered 18 (million), and he has yet to take that.

“I don’t know what he wants. With him, it comes down to getting a number that he’s happy with.”

While Florio says he believes Cleveland offered Clowney $18 million, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says the offer was actually $12 million per season. Clowney made $15 million with the Seahawks last season.

In 13 games (11 starts), he contributed 31 tackles (seven for loss), four forced fumbles, three sacks, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has been a quality player through six seasons, making three-straight Pro Bowls from 2016-18 and earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2018 as well.

However, injuries have been a bugaboo for the former South Carolina star, as he’s only played a full season one time.