NFL Insider Shares The Latest On Jameis Winston’s Decision

Jameis Winston’s Buccaneers career came to an abrupt end this offseason. Now, the former Tampa Bay signal-caller is looking for a new home.

There hasn’t been much action in regards to Winston negotiating with teams just yet. With the 2020 NFL Draft right around the corner, he’ll likely wait until after the draft to worry about his free agency.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is hearing there have been discussions between Winston and teams around the league. But the former No. 1 overall pick is taking his time at the moment.

“There is active conversations between Jameis Winston, his agent and NFL teams,” Rapoport said on Monday. “I know there’s been discussion. From what I understand, he’s really being methodical in trying to work this through slowly. There’s really no rush now. . . . He’s the most veteran, accomplish backup out there. It certainly seems like he’s going to take his time and it is possible that he waits until after the draft.”

From @NFLTotalAccess Draft Preview: FA QB Jameis Winston remains available, engaged with NFL teams and being methodical with his decisions. pic.twitter.com/Ji4f4t420u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Winston will land somewhere this offseason. But it doesn’t look like it’ll happen in the next week.

Teams will first look to add a quarterback in the draft. If a certain team can’t obtain its desired quarterback, Winston will garner plenty of attention.

It’ll be interesting to see where the former No. 1 overall pick ends up this offseason.