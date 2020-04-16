NFL Insider Shoots Down 1 Odell Beckham Trade Rumor

There were a lot of rumors floating around on Wednesday that the Browns were nearing a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to move Odell Beckham Jr.

At the time, it seemed like a possibility given the recent windfall the Vikings got in their trade of Stefon Diggs. But not only did no trade happen, one NFL insider revealed that no trade should be expected either.

According to Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson, the Vikings have not had any trade discussions with the Browns regarding Odell Beckham. No calls were made about Beckham and none were made about compensation.

Robinson also made it clear that the Browns are not actively shopping Beckham. He stated point blank that the Browns do not have him on the trade block.

I chased the Odell Beckham Jr. trade talk. I was told unequivocally the #Vikings haven't had any trade discussions with the #Browns about Beckham Jr. No calls about Beckham Jr. and no discussion of trade compensation. As an aside, the #Browns do not have Beckham Jr. on the block. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 16, 2020

The Cleveland Browns invested a lot to bring Beckham into the fold last year. They gave the New York Giants two high draft picks and two key players to land the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham recorded 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first year with the Browns. But his first year in Cleveland was also marred by some small controversies that resulted in fines.

After the season, he underwent core muscle surgery.

But there will be a new head coach in town in 2020 as Kevin Stefanski takes over the team. It’s anyone’s guess at what feelings Stefanski has for his superstar receiver.

Do you think the Browns will trade Beckham this year?