NFL Insider Suggests 1 Team Is “Poised” To Trade Up In 2020 Draft

On Wednesday morning, an NFL insider suggested one team “appears poised” to move up in the 2020 draft.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested other teams around the league expected the Atlanta Falcons to make a trade. Atlanta owns the No. 16 pick in the draft.

Rapoport said the Falcons have spent a lot of time evaluating players that will likely be gone by No. 16. As a result, those teams expect the Falcons to be on the move up the board.

“They have spent a lot of times evaluating and talking to players who figure to be gone by No. 16,” Rapoport said. “And when other teams do their projections, they believe Atlanta will be on the move.”

Rapoport noted the Falcons have not been shy of trading up in the draft in the past.

Atlanta sent five draft picks to the Cleveland Browns during the 2011 NFL draft in order to select wide receiver Julio Jones.

Several analysts have suggested the Falcons will move up to draft former Florida Gators corner C.J. Henderson. He’s viewed as the second-best corner in the draft, behind Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah.

Atlanta could also use some help along the defensive front, suggesting defensive interior players like Javon Kinlaw or Derrick Brown are in play as well.

We'll find out on April 23.