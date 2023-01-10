NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's No. 1 seed.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the league could decide this week. With the spot still undetermined, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio offered his top options.

Florio wants a cold atmosphere if these two teams meet on Jan. 29. He suggested Lambeau Field, Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field), and Soldier Field.

Those three storied venues have hosted their fair share of playoff games, but the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Chicago Bears are all out of the playoffs. Those cities also aren't close enough to Kansas City or Buffalo to create a de facto home-field advantage.

Yet the NFL typically places the Super Bowl at a warm-weather location or domed venue, so the league might not take Florio's cold-climate, outdoor suggestions.

Then again, Kansas City and Buffalo both play outdoors. Perhaps the NFL decides against altering the conditions dramatically.

Detroit's Ford Field and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium have already turned down the NFL.

This matchup remains hypothetical. The Bills must first defeat the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Buffalo and Kansas City then both must prevail at home during the Divisional Round to set up a rematch of last postseason's instant classic.