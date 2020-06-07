NFL Insider Suggests Blockbuster Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted on Friday night that the league was wrong for not fully listening to its players on matters of racial inequality.

“Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening. I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family,” Goodell said in a video.

This is a nice step by the NFL, but former quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has essentially been blackballed since kneeling for the national anthem in 2016. He hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Could we see Kaepernick back in the NFL in 2020? One NFL insider has suggested a potentially blockbuster landing spot.

Luke Easterling of Sports Illustrated’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers site suggested Kaepernick could be Tom Brady’s backup.

“Tom Brady is obviously locked in as the team’s starter for at least the next two seasons, but there’s not much to be excited about behind him on Tampa Bay’s depth chart,” he writes.

With Cam Newton unable to find a starting job, it’s difficult to imagine Kaepernick finding one. But maybe he could land somewhere as a backup, like Tampa Bay.

“While Brady is the clear-cut starter in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future, Kaepernick would be an intriguing addition to an already powerful Bucs offense. He would give their potent attack a weapon it doesn’t currently have, and would allow Brady to take a breather every now and then,” Easterling added.

What do you think, Bucs fans? Do you want to see Kaepernick in Tampa Bay?