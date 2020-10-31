NFL Insider’s Tweet Is Going Viral, But Don’t Get Excited

NFL insider Albert Breer caused a bit of a stir this afternoon on Twitter, but all he was doing was supporting his alma mater.

Shortly after Michigan State took a surprising 27-17 lead over Michigan in the fourth quarter, Breer, an Ohio State alum and Buckeyes fan, tweeted the eyeball emojis.

Because of his role as someone who is plugged into the NFL and because the league trade deadline is on Tuesday, there were more than a few people who thought Breer was subliminally tweeting about a pending transaction.

Check out the responses to the tweet. There’s some people asking about Sam Darnold, Will Fuller and Stephon Gilmore.

👀 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2020

Breer should probably know better than to tweet cryptically like that, but most likely, he just got caught up in the moment. After all, rivalries like Ohio State-Michigan are important business.

One week after beating up on Minnesota, Michigan is on the verge of getting knocked off by the unranked Spartans.

That’s music to an OSU fan’s ears.