NFL Is Expected To Examine Potential Overtime Change

Just a few days ago, the football world watched arguably the best game of the 2021 season come to a somewhat disappointing conclusion.

The Kansas City Chiefs used an epic comeback in a win over the Buffalo Bills. In the final seconds of regulation, the team set up a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime. After winning the coin toss, the Chiefs raced down the field for a game-clinching touchdown en route to a 42-36 victory.

The result led to plenty of fans taking to social media to voice their displeasure with the NFL’s overtime format. Fans were furious Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t get a chance in the overtime period.

Well, that result may spark a change. According to a report from NFL insider Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL is expected to look into its overtime rules.

However, he noted that a change isn’t guaranteed.

Here’s more from the Washington Post:

The NFL and its rulemaking competition committee expect to consider making changes this offseason to the league’s overtime format, particularly as it relates to postseason games. But it is far from certain that any modifications actually will be enacted, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

The article notes a change might only impact the postseason.

“I don’t see it changing for the regular season,” one source told Maske. “I think you’ll probably see consideration of it for the postseason.”

The NHL employs a similar model. During the regular season, teams play one short overtime period with fewer players on the ice. If still tied the game enters a shootout. However, in the postseason, they play a full 20-minute period with a sudden death rule.

Will the NFL actually change its overtime format?

Only time will tell.