NFL Is Reportedly Moving Toward A Major Schedule Adjustment

If the NFL wants to play all 256 games this year, it’ll need to be extremely flexible with its schedule. Well, it appears the league could add an extra week to its calendar.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the NFL is moving toward adding a Week 18 to its schedule.

Since the NFL is moving the Broncos-Patriots game from Week 5 to Week 6, the Broncos-Dolphins game that was originally scheduled for Week 6 will have to be moved to a later date. There’s a strong possibility that game will take place at the end of the season.

Additionally, the league has to wait and see what happens in Tennessee. After going two-straight days with no new cases, the franchise reported a new positive COVID-19 test on Sunday morning.

The NFL clearly is moving toward adding a Week 18 to the schedule, as it already has contemplated. If the Patriots-Broncos game is moved to next Sunday, the Broncos' game that day against the Dolphins would need to be rescheduled. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 11, 2020

The 2020 season is still very young. At this point, it would take a miracle for the league to get through the rest of the year without any more changes to the schedule.

In fact, the NFL might have to end up making major changes to its schedule in the next 24 hours. According to ProFootballTalk, a decision is coming very soon on Tuesday night’s showdown between the Bills and Titans.

Coaches and players knew this season would be incredibly tough to pull off. And yet, there’s really no way you can prepare for a year like this.