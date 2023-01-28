NFL Issues Statement After Death Of Tyre Nichols

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The world was understandably shaken up by a video that surfaced this Friday showing Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father, being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

This violent incident occurred during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols ultimately passed away three days later.

On Saturday, the NFL released a statement on Nichols' death.

"The NFL mourns the tragic and senseless death of Tyre Nichols, and we send our condolences to his loved ones and the Memphis community," the league said in a statement. "We remain deeply committed to combating the injustices and inequities that plague our society and will continue to work with our social justice partners to support our communities and fight for change."



The five officers from the Memphis Police Department involved in this senseless act were each indicted with charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression.

Our thoughts are with Nichols' loved ones.