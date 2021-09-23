NFL Kicker Admits He Hurt Himself In Fantasy Football

NFL fans aren’t the only ones who play fantasy football.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson revealed on Thursday that he plays fantasy football. Most players do. But those same players rarely, if ever, lose in fantasy football because of their own on-field performance.

The Raiders kicker had a strong on-field performance against the Steelers in Week 2. He converted all four of his field-goal attempts and tacked on two extra points.

Unfortunately for Carlson, his own performance cost his fantasy football team a win.

“I actually played against myself in fantasy this week, in my own friend group fantasy. That was tough because I took a loss. I definitely contributed to that,” he told reporters, via the team’s website. “It’s fun. I think fantasy is great, it just gets people more involved in specific players and football in general. I have a lot of fun with it with my college friends. A lot of people are messaging me and telling me, ‘Hey you did great for me in fantasy.’”

Imagine losing in fantasy… to yourself 😂 How @DanielCarlson38 stays calm when the pressure is on » https://t.co/ywGPGRjI6I pic.twitter.com/fLfDMriKJS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2021

Daniel Carlson has been one of the best kickers in the NFL so far this season. He hasn’t missed a field goal or extra point through two weeks of the season.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Raiders kicker will have to play against himself in fantasy football anytime soon. It could cost him a win in fantasy football playoffs down the road, though.

Carlson will try and stay perfect on the season this Sunday when the Raiders clash with the Miami Dolphins.