NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers.

On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is a free agent after going unclaimed.

After making all 200 extra-point attempts for Georgia, Blankenship had a rousing start to his NFL career. He made 32 of 37 field-goal tries with just one miss from within 40 yards in 2020.

However, a hip injury limited him to five games last year. Blankenship's success rate dropped to 78.6 percent after missing two field goals (and an extra point) in his final game.

Perhaps that contributed to the Colts' quick hook. Blankenship also converted field goals from 27 and 45 yards out in Week 1.

The Colts signed Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to their practice squad on Tuesday. One of those kickers will likely get activated for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per Lindsay Stone of FOX59 and CBS4 Indy, Blankenship was spotted practicing by himself at an Indianapolis sports complex Wednesday morning.

