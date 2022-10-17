NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: General view as quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins prepares to snap the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon.

Both moves are pleasing to the fan base.

Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola.

The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base.

Ammendola, who played collegiately at Oklahoma State, has missed a field goal and an extra point.

He previously played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.