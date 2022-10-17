NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon.
Both moves are pleasing to the fan base.
Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola.
The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base.
Ammendola, who played collegiately at Oklahoma State, has missed a field goal and an extra point.
He previously played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.