NFL Kicker Released Following Tough Preseason Outing
NFL teams across the league are cutting down their rosters ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline.
One NFL kicker was on the wrong side of a roster move this weekend.
Houston Texans kicker Matt Ammendola was released following a tough preseason performance.
Ammendola, who had recently signed with the Texans, was cut following a tough preseason outing.
Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the New York Jets last season.
He went 1 of 2 on field goals, 2 for 2 on extra points, during Thursday night's preseason game.