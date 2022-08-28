NFL Kicker Released Following Tough Preseason Outing

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NFL teams across the league are cutting down their rosters ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline.

One NFL kicker was on the wrong side of a roster move this weekend.

Houston Texans kicker Matt Ammendola was released following a tough preseason performance.

Ammendola, who had recently signed with the Texans, was cut following a tough preseason outing.

Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the New York Jets last season.

He went 1 of 2 on field goals, 2 for 2 on extra points, during Thursday night's preseason game.