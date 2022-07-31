NFL Kicker Was Reportedly Cut After Embarrassing Practice

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

An NFL team reportedly cut ties with its kicker following an embarrassing practice.

Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis has reportedly been cut by the AFC South franchise.

According to reports, Mevis was cut after missing three kicks at practice. One of those kicks reportedly hit an ex-Cowboys coach.

Mevis went undrafted coming out of college, but hoped to latch on with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars decided to part ways with Mevis, though, signing Elliott Fry instead.

Best of luck to Mevis moving forward.