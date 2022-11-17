NFL Looking Into Alternate Sites For Week 11 Game

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

A major snowstorm is expected to hit Buffalo ahead of Week 11's game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns.

Weather forecasts are calling for three-to-six feet of snow, with one meteorologist saying it could be "one of the most extreme snowstorms in US history." While some fans may be looking forward to a snow game, the NFL may change course.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday morning that the league is monitoring the weather and has reached out to both teams.

They're considering "several other" alternative locations for the Week 11 game. A decision is expected by Friday, when major snowfall is expected to fall.

While a league spokesperson didn't identify any sites under consideration, Detroit's Ford Field has come up as a speculated option because the Bills play there on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions will go to New Jersey to face the New York Giants this Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the NFL hasn't moved a game because of snow since the Bills and New York Jets played in Detroit eight years ago.

Per Kay Cabot, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he hasn't been included in any talks about changing venues.

"I am sure some people are having some conversations about that," Stefanski said. "I’m not in that circle right now. They’ll fill me in on a need to know. For us, we just have to focus on our preparation. If something changes, we will tell the players and we will tell you guys."

The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning in the area through Sunday. Heavy snow and gusting winds is expected to make travel dangerous or virtually impossible, so the NFL might need to implement a contingency plan.