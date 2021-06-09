NFL Looking To Host Regular Season Games In 1 New Country

The NFL has been trying to become a global brand for the past few years, scheduling games in London and Mexico City. Although the league has a long way to go before it accomplishes that goal, it has identified its next target.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the NFL officially requested proposals for future regular-season games in Germany. A host city has not been identified at this time though.

“The National Football League today announced the launch of a process to identify a partner city for regular-season games in Germany,” the league said in a press release. “The NFL, which has staged 28 games in London since 2008 and will play two more at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October, is aiming to find the most suitable German city for a possible expansion of the International Series into mainland Europe.”

Germany hosted a few preseason games between 1990 and 1994, but that doesn’t compare to regular-season football.

In its press release, the NFL pointed out that its London games have attracted average crowds of more than 80,000 people and improved the league’s appeal in the United Kingdom.

With more German-born players entering the league, it makes sense for the NFL to pursue this opportunity.

The NFL is hoping to have all 32 teams play internationally at least once every eight years. Striking a deal with Germany for regular-season games would certainly help meet that goal.