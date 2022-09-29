NFL Makes Announcer Changes Due To Hurricane Ian

EVANSVILLE, IN - MARCH 28: A CBS Sports logo is displayed in front of spectator seating before the start of the NCAA Division II Final Four basketball game between the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats and the Saint Anselm Hawks on March 28, 2019, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian has forced CBS Sports to make a few changes to its schedule for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Tiki Barber and Beth Mowins were originally supposed to call this Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. It was announced on Thursday that the latter will no longer call this game.

Mowins will now call a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. This change haas been made due to potential travel disruptions.

As for the Browns-Falcons game, Andrew Catalon will join Barber in the booth.

It's unclear if CBS Sports will make any additional programming changes in the coming days.

By making these changes on Thursday morning, CBS Sports is avoiding any potential conflicts before kickoff.

We'd imagine other TV networks, like ESPN and FOX, are dealing with similar issues at the moment.

Hopefully, the impact felt from Hurricane Ian doesn't linger too long.