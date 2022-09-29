NFL Makes Announcer Changes Due To Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has forced CBS Sports to make a few changes to its schedule for Week 4 of the NFL season.
Tiki Barber and Beth Mowins were originally supposed to call this Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. It was announced on Thursday that the latter will no longer call this game.
Mowins will now call a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. This change haas been made due to potential travel disruptions.
As for the Browns-Falcons game, Andrew Catalon will join Barber in the booth.
It's unclear if CBS Sports will make any additional programming changes in the coming days.
By making these changes on Thursday morning, CBS Sports is avoiding any potential conflicts before kickoff.
We'd imagine other TV networks, like ESPN and FOX, are dealing with similar issues at the moment.
Hopefully, the impact felt from Hurricane Ian doesn't linger too long.